Get a jump on holiday shopping with this limited edition Brutus bobblehead

Thanksgiving is just two days away, which means that the busiest shopping day of the year is just three days away and — most importantly — the biggest football game of the year is four days away. So, what’s a Buckeye fan to do with all of these super important days falling back-to-back-to-back?

Have no fear; fortunately, our fine friends at FOCO released the perfect gift for any Buckeye fan in your life. On Tuesday, the officially licensed merchandise company released a bobblehead that has the world-famous Brutus Buckeye decked out in his finest Christmas Pajamas standing in front of an appropriately scarlet and gray-clad fireplace.

The figure is an impressive eight-inches-tall and is in stock and ready to ship right away. But hurry, because there are only 222 of them available, so order yours ASAP to make sure you can get it in time to give to your loved one (or yourself) for the holidays.

The Brutus bobblehead costs $65 and is just one of many in FOCO’s holiday line, so click here to see if your second favorite team also has a bobblehead available that will be almost as cool as the Brutus version... but not quite as cool.

This isn’t the first holiday-themed Ohio State bobblehead that FOCO has released. Last month, to celebrate Halloween, the company released a “Phantom of the Opera-themed bobblehead featuring our boy Brutus in a picture-perfect Spooky Season costume, and just a few weeks ago, the company released a Thanksgiving Day Parade-inspired Brutus bobblehead. Also, as over the summer, FOCO released very snazzy Brutus Buckeye Bighead.

In addition, FOCO just released a pair of bobbleheads to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium. One features Brutus, while the other shows Woody Hayes strutting above The Horseshoe. Also, OSU great Chris Olave got his own Gate Series bobblehead joining fellow former Buckeye greats Chase Young, Justin Fields, Cameron Heyward, Carlos Hyde, Joey Bosa, and Michael Thomas who had their boobleheads released in August.

As someone with a borderline unhealthy Ohio State bobblehead/collectible addiction, I can think of no better way to celebrate the holiday season than with one (or all) of these magnificent merchandising masterpieces.