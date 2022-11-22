LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day discusses scars of last year’s rivalry loss

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from the Tuesday, Nov. 22 press conference from Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. The two coaches talked about what the team needs to do in order to achieve the first of their three primary goals of the season: Beat That Team Up North!

Talking about the continued injuries at the running back position, Day said that Dallan Hayden needs to have a good week of practice, but what he showed on Saturday was impressive. The head coach left the door open for TreVeyon Henderson and/or Miyan Williams to play on Saturday, but reading between the lines certainly seemed to indicate that Hayden would be the primary ball carrier, at least at this point in the week.

Day also discussed how last year’s loss in The Game has haunted him and the program, and what they have done to ensure that it doesn’t happen again this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Knowles talked about the toughness displayed by Tommy Eichenberg for playing with two broken hands and what his unit will need to do to keep TTUN QB J.J. McCarthy from creating big plays with his scrambling ability.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

