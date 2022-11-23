Big Ten stat leaders through Week 12

Things weren’t exactly pretty for Ohio State this past weekend in their win over Maryland, but the same can be said for basically every top team in the country. The Buckeyes emerged victorious nonetheless, and now face the biggest regular season game for the program in quite some time. Michigan and Ohio State both enter The Game undefeated with a B1G title appearance and potential College Football Playoff berth on the line. We will find out which team reigns supreme on Saturday, but which individual players have performed the best to this point?

Let’s take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after Week 12.

Passing Yards

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 2,991 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 2,834 Payton Thorne, Michigan State - 2,450

Passing Touchdowns

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 35 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 20 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 19

Passing Efficiency

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 183.3 J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 150.3 Tanner Morgan, Minnesota - 148.6

Rushing Yards

Chase Brown, Illinois - 1,582 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 1,524 Blake Corum, Michigan - 1,457

(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 783 — 9th)

Rushing Touchdowns

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 19 Blake Corum, Michigan - 18 Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 13

Yards Per Carry (min. 100 attempts)

Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 6.7 Nicholas Singleton, Penn State - 6.5 Blake Corum, Michigan - 5.9

Receiving Yards

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 1,056 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 1,037 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 914

Receiving Touchdowns

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 11 Charlie Jones, Purdue - 11 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 8

Receptions

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 93 Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 69 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 65

Total Tackles

Cal Haladay, Michigan State - 109 Jack Campbell, Iowa - 109 Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State - 105

Tackles for Loss

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 15.5 Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois - 13.0 Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State - 12.0

Sacks

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 11.0 Mike Morris, Michigan - 7.5 Joe Evans, Iowa /Lukas Van Ness, Iowa - 6.0

(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr./Jack Sawyer - 4.5 — T-10th)

Interceptions

John Torchio, Wisconsin - 5 Four players tied with 4 Eight players tied with 3, including Tanner McCalister

Team Stats - Scoring Offense

Ohio State - 46.5 PPG Michigan - 39.4 PPG Penn State - 35.9 PPG

Team Stats - Scoring Defense

Michigan - 11.7 PPG allowed Illinois - 13.1 PPG allowed Minnesota - 13.1 PPG allowed

(Ohio State - 16.9 PPG allowed — 5th)

Team Stats - Total Offense

Ohio State - 492.7 YPG Michigan - 452.6 YPG Penn State - 434.5 YPG

Team Stats - Total Defense

Michigan - 241.3 YPG allowed Illinois - 258.6 YPG allowed Iowa - 273.3 YPG allowed

(Ohio State - 283.4 YPG allowed — 5th)

BONUS - Updated Heisman Odds at midseason:

C.J. Stroud, QB Ohio State: -120 Caleb Williams, QB USC: +120 Blake Corum, RB Michigan: +1500 Jayden Daniels, QB LSU: +4000 Max Duggan, QB TCU: +4000 Bo Nix, QB Oregon: +6000

