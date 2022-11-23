Big Ten stat leaders through Week 12

Things weren’t exactly pretty for Ohio State this past weekend in their win over Maryland, but the same can be said for basically every top team in the country. The Buckeyes emerged victorious nonetheless, and now face the biggest regular season game for the program in quite some time. Michigan and Ohio State both enter The Game undefeated with a B1G title appearance and potential College Football Playoff berth on the line. We will find out which team reigns supreme on Saturday, but which individual players have performed the best to this point?
Let’s take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after Week 12.
Passing Yards
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 2,991
- Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 2,834
- Payton Thorne, Michigan State - 2,450
Passing Touchdowns
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 35
- Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 20
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 19
Passing Efficiency
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 183.3
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 150.3
- Tanner Morgan, Minnesota - 148.6
Rushing Yards
- Chase Brown, Illinois - 1,582
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 1,524
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 1,457
(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 783 — 9th)
Rushing Touchdowns
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 19
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 18
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 13
Yards Per Carry (min. 100 attempts)
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 6.7
- Nicholas Singleton, Penn State - 6.5
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 5.9
Receiving Yards
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 1,056
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 1,037
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 914
Receiving Touchdowns
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 11
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 11
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 8
Receptions
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 93
- Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 69
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 65
Total Tackles
- Cal Haladay, Michigan State - 109
- Jack Campbell, Iowa - 109
- Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State - 105
Tackles for Loss
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 15.5
- Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois - 13.0
- Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State - 12.0
Sacks
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 11.0
- Mike Morris, Michigan - 7.5
- Joe Evans, Iowa /Lukas Van Ness, Iowa - 6.0
(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr./Jack Sawyer - 4.5 — T-10th)
Interceptions
- John Torchio, Wisconsin - 5
- Four players tied with 4
- Eight players tied with 3, including Tanner McCalister
Team Stats - Scoring Offense
- Ohio State - 46.5 PPG
- Michigan - 39.4 PPG
- Penn State - 35.9 PPG
Team Stats - Scoring Defense
- Michigan - 11.7 PPG allowed
- Illinois - 13.1 PPG allowed
- Minnesota - 13.1 PPG allowed
(Ohio State - 16.9 PPG allowed — 5th)
Team Stats - Total Offense
- Ohio State - 492.7 YPG
- Michigan - 452.6 YPG
- Penn State - 434.5 YPG
Team Stats - Total Defense
- Michigan - 241.3 YPG allowed
- Illinois - 258.6 YPG allowed
- Iowa - 273.3 YPG allowed
(Ohio State - 283.4 YPG allowed — 5th)
BONUS - Updated Heisman Odds at midseason:
All lines courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.
- C.J. Stroud, QB Ohio State: -120
- Caleb Williams, QB USC: +120
- Blake Corum, RB Michigan: +1500
- Jayden Daniels, QB LSU: +4000
- Max Duggan, QB TCU: +4000
- Bo Nix, QB Oregon: +6000
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
