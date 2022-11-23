Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State vs. Michigan for all the marbles

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

This is the game that Ohio State fans have been waiting for since the clock hit zero in Ann Arbor last season. The Buckeyes will be looking for revenge from the 2021 loss against the Wolverines, and this edition of The Game is one of the largest in the last two decades.

Everything is on the line in the regular season finale, as the winner of this contest will earn a trip to the Big Ten title game and likely a bid in the College Football Playoff. Can C.J. Stroud and a new-look Jim Knowles defense right the wrongs from Michigan’s big win a year ago? There is only one way to find out...

