Two blue-chip Ohio State commits will also be on campus this weekend

As the days until Saturday inch closer and closer, the list of visitors continues to grow in numbers. On Tuesday, a pair of Ohio State pledges announced their intentions to be on campus. Plus, another three prospects that are uncommitted also revealed their intentions of a stop in Columbus this weekend.

A pair of future Buckeyes to visit this weekend

When putting together a massive recruiting weekend, one key part in that all coming to fruition is having a group of commitments also in attendance to get into the ears of the uncommitted players to help sell them on what Ohio State is about. Coming into Tuesday, the Buckeyes were already expecting Jayden Bonsu, Cedrick Hawkins, Brandon Inniss, Luke Montgomery, Ian Moore, Jason Moore, Joshua Padilla, Arvell Reese, Bryson Rodgers, Austin Siereveld, and Garrett Stover. By the end of the day, that list of future Ohio State student athletes that will be in the building grew by two.

Making the short trip from Cincinnati will be 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Matthews of Winton Woods (OH).

Pulling up from the peach state will be 2023 four-star tight end Jelani Thurman of Langston Hughes (GA), a refreshing update as the No. 3 player at the position has been spotted at Auburn on multiple occasions this season.

I will be at the @OhioStateFB @OhioStAthletics football game vs TUN game Saturday!!! Can’t wait!!! pic.twitter.com/f6FoZAhU2I — Jelani Thurman (@jelani3345) November 22, 2022

With the addition of Matthews and Thurman, Ohio State is expected to have 13 pledges on campus which will prove pivotal as the coaching staff will likely have their attention fully on the Wolverines. The lone Buckeye commits not accounted for at this time would be Malik Hartford, Kayin Lee, Kayden McDonald, Noah Rogers, Calvin Simpson-Hunt, Will Smith, Carnell Tate, and Miles Walker. Of course there is still plenty of time until Saturday, so that could ultimately change in the coming days.

A trio of new visitors also expected

Aside from Matthews and Thurman revealing on Twitter that they would be in attendance this weekend, three other prospects also announced their intentions to be in Columbus for the game against Michigan on Saturday.

The Buckeyes will also have 2023 three-star running back Trey Cornist of Winton Woods (OH) making yet another stop on campus at an interesting time, as Ohio State is currently scrambling to figure out their plans at the position. With Mark Fletcher no longer in the class, Cornist becomes a name worth watching closely, as the teammate of Matthews could definitely help fill the void that running backs coach Tony Alford currently has in the class.

Two prospects not apart of the current cycle will find themselves roaming the sidelines in Ohio Stadium this weekend as well after announcing as much on Twitter yesterday.

Making his way from the Old Dominion is one of the state’s premier defenders in 2024 four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones of Mountain View (VA). The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is a Top 150 prospect in next years cycle, and is on the verge of becoming a top-10 linebacker as his senior season looms.

From the 2025 class, Ohio State will also host four-star linebacker Weston Port of San Juan Hills (CA). The long trip for the current high school sophomore likely shows just how interested he is in the Buckeyes, and the interest is certainly reciprocated. Port, much like the aforementioned Jones, already holds an early offer from Ohio State.

Quick Hits