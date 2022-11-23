Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 23, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State remains at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings heading into The Game

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Ronnie Hickman announces he will declare for 2023 NFL Draft

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

23 Ohio State Football Players to Participate in Senior Day Festivities Before Saturday’s Final Home Game of 2022 Against Michigan

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Tommy Eichenberg One of Four Finalists for Lott Impact Trophy, Jesse Mirco One of 10 Semifinalists for Ray Guy Award

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Watch Ryan Day and Jim Knowles’ Tuesday afternoon press conference:

Presser Bullets: Buckeyes Have “Felt the Pain” Since Last Year’s Michigan Loss, Ryan Day Expects Blake Corum to Play and Jim Knowles Calls the Game “The Pinnacle of Competition”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes ramp up intensity for The Game (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Practice Report: Tough, energized Buckeyes locked in on rivalry showdown

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Column: What I am grateful for heading into The Game

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen to the full press conference here or in our podcast feed:

Column: Come on, where’s our petty Jim Harbaugh?

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ryan Day asked about Jim Harbaugh’s ‘third base’ insult

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ryan Day Says “It’s Definitely Worth a Conversation” for Dallan Hayden to See More Snaps Against Michigan if Top Running Backs Aren’t Healthy

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State football: Cade Stover sounds off on Buckeyes’ perceived lack of toughness

Kevin Flaherty, 247Sports

You’re Nuts: What is your favorite Thanksgiving side & main course of ‘The Game’?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Awards voters are absolutely idiotic:

Dumas-Johnson:

54 tackles (37 solo), 7 TFL, 3 sacks



Eichenberg:

105 tackles (67 solo), 12 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 pick-six



What am I missing here? https://t.co/GhMIuIYkQ5 — Gene Ross (@Gene_Ross23) November 22, 2022

What it’s like to be an Ohio State football parent, with a son who’s been seething since last year’s loss to Michigan

Nathan Baird and Stephen Means, cleveland.com

The Thanksgiving food equivalent of every Big Ten football program

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

LeBron James gifts Ohio State football new cleats for Michigan game

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

LGHL Asks: Be honest, how are you really feeling about The Game?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Holiday shopping season officially starts on Friday, but we’ve got The Game to worry about, so let @FOCOusa cross some folks off of your shopping list.



You can get this adorable @Brutus_Buckeye Christmas pajamas bobblehead now! I mean, how cute is this? https://t.co/muEqEJVFGF — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) November 22, 2022

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball dominates Cincinnati 81-53 at Maui Invitational

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Balanced Buckeyes beat Bearcats in Buckeye State battle in Maui

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Three Points: Defensive turnaround leads Ohio State past Cincinnati

Andy Blackstrom, Lettermen Row

Never gets old...

B1G WBB Week 2: Nebraska’s tough week, Maryland bounces back, and poll movement

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Ice Hockey: Special Teams Provides Spark and Confidence Boost to Ohio State This Season

Cody Chalfan, The Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Battles Colgate to a 4-4 Tie

Ohio State Athletics

Field Hockey: Bough, Goldean are NFHCA All-West Region Selections

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...