Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 23, 2022

For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State remains at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings heading into The Game
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Ronnie Hickman announces he will declare for 2023 NFL Draft
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
23 Ohio State Football Players to Participate in Senior Day Festivities Before Saturday’s Final Home Game of 2022 Against Michigan
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Tommy Eichenberg One of Four Finalists for Lott Impact Trophy, Jesse Mirco One of 10 Semifinalists for Ray Guy Award
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
Watch Ryan Day and Jim Knowles’ Tuesday afternoon press conference:
Presser Bullets: Buckeyes Have “Felt the Pain” Since Last Year’s Michigan Loss, Ryan Day Expects Blake Corum to Play and Jim Knowles Calls the Game “The Pinnacle of Competition”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes ramp up intensity for The Game (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Practice Report: Tough, energized Buckeyes locked in on rivalry showdown
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Column: What I am grateful for heading into The Game
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Listen to the full press conference here or in our podcast feed:
Column: Come on, where’s our petty Jim Harbaugh?
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ryan Day asked about Jim Harbaugh’s ‘third base’ insult
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Ryan Day Says “It’s Definitely Worth a Conversation” for Dallan Hayden to See More Snaps Against Michigan if Top Running Backs Aren’t Healthy
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State football: Cade Stover sounds off on Buckeyes’ perceived lack of toughness
Kevin Flaherty, 247Sports
You’re Nuts: What is your favorite Thanksgiving side & main course of ‘The Game’?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Awards voters are absolutely idiotic:
Dumas-Johnson:— Gene Ross (@Gene_Ross23) November 22, 2022
54 tackles (37 solo), 7 TFL, 3 sacks
Eichenberg:
105 tackles (67 solo), 12 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 pick-six
What am I missing here? https://t.co/GhMIuIYkQ5
What it’s like to be an Ohio State football parent, with a son who’s been seething since last year’s loss to Michigan
Nathan Baird and Stephen Means, cleveland.com
The Thanksgiving food equivalent of every Big Ten football program
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
LeBron James gifts Ohio State football new cleats for Michigan game
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
LGHL Asks: Be honest, how are you really feeling about The Game?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State men’s basketball dominates Cincinnati 81-53 at Maui Invitational
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Balanced Buckeyes beat Bearcats in Buckeye State battle in Maui
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Three Points: Defensive turnaround leads Ohio State past Cincinnati
Andy Blackstrom, Lettermen Row
Never gets old...
For O-HI-O‼️ pic.twitter.com/FxepSCyQCU— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) November 23, 2022
B1G WBB Week 2: Nebraska’s tough week, Maryland bounces back, and poll movement
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Ice Hockey: Special Teams Provides Spark and Confidence Boost to Ohio State This Season
Cody Chalfan, The Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Battles Colgate to a 4-4 Tie
Ohio State Athletics
Field Hockey: Bough, Goldean are NFHCA All-West Region Selections
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
