The Dotted Line Podcast: Discussing Ohio State’s recruiting visitors for The Game

On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future.

On this episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s recruiting-centric podcast, LGHL’s Matt Tamanini and Caleb Houser talk about which prospects are already planning on being in Columbus for The Game this weekend. At least one of the three major 2023 edge-rushing recruits Damon Wilson will be on campus in what will likely be his final campus visit before making his college decision during the early signing period.

Buckeye pledge Brandon Inniss will be in Columbus despite his high school teammate Mark Fletcher decommitting this month. The Buckeyes have lost both a running back and quarterback recently, so Matt and Caleb discuss whether or not Ohio State really even needs to add players at those positions this year.

