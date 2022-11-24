Play Like a Girl Podcast: Beat ❌ichigan, four co-host edition

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, the team talks everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.
Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:
Welcome back to a VERY special, Michigan week edition of the Play Like a Girl podcast! This week, Meredith is joined by Jami, Megan, and Tia to share their thoughts on the game, including every moment that will:
- Cause Tia to leave the room
- Make Jami cry
- Cause Megan to shake her friends
- Make Meredith accidentally scare the animals
Also on the podcast, the group discusses the best of Big Ten trophy games, gameday superstitions, what the heck happened last week against Maryland, and who might join Ohio State in the College Football Playoff field (because obviously, we’re not picking against them).
Check out the full pod for more.
Contact Jami Jurich
Twitter: @jamiurich
Contact Tia Johnston
Twitter: @tiajohnston_
Contact Megan Husslein
Twitter: @meganhusslein
Contact Meredith Hein
Twitter: @MeredithHein
