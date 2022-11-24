Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State comes home from Maui with two wins

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

On this week’s episode, Connor and Justin recap a successful Maui Invitational for the Ohio State men’s basketball team that saw them win two games and stay competitive in the third. After losing to No. 17 San Diego State by 11 on the first night, the Buckeyes blew out the Cincinnati Bearcats and followed that up with a wire-to-wire win over the No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Was 2-1 the best possible outcome? Clearly not, because Chris Holtmann’s team is not bringing home a trophy. But the Buckeyes went up against two top-10 defenses on the island and had arguably their three most impressive showings overall.

Throwing the four freshmen out to the wolves against an experienced San Diego State team will pay dividends down the line. Adding a win over a ranked team to your resume will help boost their resume come tournament time. Truly, there’s not a whole lot more you can ask for — aside from winning it all.

