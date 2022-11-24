A host of top players will be in Columbus for The Game

First and foremost, Happy Thanksgiving to all! With a perfect season to date and all of the team’s goals right in front of them, there is much to be thankful for among Buckeye nation.

With The Game just over 48 hours away, surely the intensity is starting to peak for the coaches and players. A year of being reminded how bad last year’s loss stings, Ryan Day and crew have made it clear they’re pulling out all of the stops for this year’s contest, and with how much is riding on this one game, it’s going to be remembered for years to come.

On the recruiting front, this game is going to see quite a list of guests in attendance, and the Buckeyes are hoping to impress in more than one area. Though there’s only a few weeks left until the early signing period for this current 2023 cycle, the class still has multiple spots up for grabs, and the staff is hopeful most of those will be accounted for come December. Until then, the work continues on and that includes Saturday.

More names being added to the guest list

The guest list for Saturday holds some pretty valuable names on it already, and having top targets in town such as Damon Wilson in the 2023 class on site at least once more is a major stepping stone towards winning his commitment in the end. Not every prospect on campus this weekend is in the 2023 cycle, and that allows these players from across the country to see just how impressive Ohio State is for the long haul as they go about considering the Buckeyes.

With more names sure to pop up before the weekend, yesterday saw several players announce their visit plans to Columbus.

First on the list to share he would be making the trip, in-state cornerback Cameron Calhoun will head north from Cincinnati on Saturday morning. Another Winton Woods product, the prep program should sound familiar to Ohio State followers, as this is the same high school that current defensive back commit Jermaine Mathews attends.

Calhoun is a 2023 prospect and does not currently hold an Ohio State offer. Notable programs to be in the running for his services include the likes of Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, and more. The No. 486 player nationally, Calhoun is the 48th best corner in the class and the 14th best player in Ohio for the 247Sports Composite.

Of note, Calhoun had been a Cincinnati commit for sometime, but recently re-opened his recruitment after de-committing from the Bearcats just under two weeks ago. The visit to Ohio State may play a part in that decision, but with three cornerbacks already in the class for the Buckeyes, this visit could just be one for seeing a top national game. Either way, the staff having him on campus is worth watching moving forward.

I will be at THE GAME this Saturday @ 12 @OhioStateFB @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/1ZvMHY3bR6 — Cameron Calhoun (@Camcalhoun01) November 23, 2022

Another name that has showed up concerning weekend visit plans was Michigan native Kari Jackson. A linebacker in the 2024 class, Jackson hails from one of the more well-known Michigan high schools, West Bloomfield. Known for their on-field success year in and year out, the prep program has multiple DI prospects each season on their roster, and certainly a school worth spending time in if you’re Ohio State.

A 6-foot-1, 215 pound athlete, Jackson currently has nearly 20 offers to his name and is a prospect who will only continue to see his stock rise. Programs such as Michigan, Tennessee, Kentucky, Penn State, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, and several more already in the the thick of his recruitment, but a visit this weekend to Columbus means the Buckeyes too are taking notice of one of the top players in their rival’s back yard.

The No. 269 player nationally, Jackson is currently the 21st best linebacker and the seventh best player in Michigan per the 247Sports Composite. An offer may not come this weekend, but as mentioned, the staff is watching this player and being on campus certainly doesn’t hurt his chances of becoming a name worth paying attention to in the 2024 class.

I will be attending the Ohio State game this Saturday 11.26 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/awXGEpr0RY — Kari Jackson (@Kari_Jackson24) November 23, 2022

Quick Hits

Rumors have been swirling that 2023 offensive tackle Samson Okunlola may be a candidate to be on campus this weekend to see Ohio State. A long-time name the Buckeyes have been after, Samson is the No. 18 player nationally and the third best offensive tackle in the class per the 247Sports Composite. What would be a more than welcomed visit, Okunlola has yet to announce anything official, but that could just be a matter of time.

Currently, Miami holds every prediction in their favor on the 247Sports Crystal Ball, but if he were interested enough to make the trek to Ohio from Massachusetts, certainly the staff would love to have him on site. Answers should be found out soon, but this is one visit that would definitely make an impact on an already busy weekend.