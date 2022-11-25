Buck Off Podcast: Michigan report and expectations for Ohio State in The Game

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to discuss the biggest game of the season in Ohio State’s matchup against hated rival Michigan.

We start the show with a long discussion about our emotions heading into the game and our overall expectations for the matchup. Then our discussion gets into the tale of the tape discussing both teams’ resumes and breakdown the game from a statistical standpoint for both teams.

Then we get into our Michigan report breaking down some of their biggest storylines heading into the game. The conversation gets into the new-look offense, the health of the running backs, and how much credit Jesse Minter gets for the defense's success.

The next segment is a talk about the biggest questions for the Buckeyes heading into the game on both sides of the ball. Legacies are on the line and Jim Knowles’ contract value will be earned on Saturday.

As the show moves forward, our conversation shifts toward what Ohio State needs to do to win on Saturday. This gets into the battle in the trenches and how Ohio State’s improved defense could be the difference a lot of people are overlooking.

Then, to close out the show, we give our final thoughts and expectations for the game as well as talking about how much this game means.

