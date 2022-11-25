Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 25, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
. ❌ pic.twitter.com/ZqhMoOY1KW— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 24, 2022
Film Preview: Michigan brings a physical philosophy to The Game against Ohio State
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State refocused on rivalry after soul cleansing — and needed — loss
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
Three key matchups that will define Buckeyes rivalry battle against Michigan
Spencer Holbrook, Letterman Row
What will it take for Ohio State to beat Michigan in “The Game”?
David M Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Xavier Johnson’s Perseverance Through Five-Year Career Has Enabled Him to Become a Valuable, Versatile Contributor for Ohio State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State has to be ready for Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy’s dual-threat abilities
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
“Everybody Changed, from Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys”: Pain from 2021 Michigan Loss Fuels “Shift” in Ohio State’s Attitude Toward Rivalry
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
MC&J: USC looks to strengthen their case for the CFP when they host Notre Dame
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Prolific Ohio State scorer Brice Sensabaugh still growing defensively
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball stuffs Wright State
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Column: Ohio State, Big Ten failed Jagger Joshua; inexcusably did not live up to values
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Brother of MSU player, himself a former Buckeye, speaks on racist slur
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes Down No. 6 Colgate, 6-2
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Happy Thanksgiving, friends. Love one another. pic.twitter.com/ZjnIwxTo1u— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 24, 2022
