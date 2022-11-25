Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 25, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Film Preview: Michigan brings a physical philosophy to The Game against Ohio State

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State refocused on rivalry after soul cleansing — and needed — loss

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Three key matchups that will define Buckeyes rivalry battle against Michigan

Spencer Holbrook, Letterman Row

What will it take for Ohio State to beat Michigan in “The Game”?

David M Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Xavier Johnson’s Perseverance Through Five-Year Career Has Enabled Him to Become a Valuable, Versatile Contributor for Ohio State

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State has to be ready for Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy’s dual-threat abilities

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

“Everybody Changed, from Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys”: Pain from 2021 Michigan Loss Fuels “Shift” in Ohio State’s Attitude Toward Rivalry

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

MC&J: USC looks to strengthen their case for the CFP when they host Notre Dame

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Prolific Ohio State scorer Brice Sensabaugh still growing defensively

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball stuffs Wright State

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Column: Ohio State, Big Ten failed Jagger Joshua; inexcusably did not live up to values

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Brother of MSU player, himself a former Buckeye, speaks on racist slur

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes Down No. 6 Colgate, 6-2

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...