LGHL Staff Predictions: Shocker, everybody picks Ohio State to win The Game

Today’s the day, fam. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the No. 3 Wichigan Molverines at 12 noon ET in Ohio Stadium in a game to be broadcast on FOX. The Game is always a big deal for these two fan bases, but this year it is even bigger than usual. Whether it is the ramifications on the Big Ten title hunt, College Football Playoff berths, or the larger narrative for both programs, it is difficult to imagine a game that will have more storylines at play than this one.

There has been a lot of discussion about those stories already, and there undoubtedly will continue to be during and after the game as well, but we are going to put a cap on those conversations with the official predictions of some of Land-Grant Holy Land’s staffers.

Before the season started, we asked everybody what they thought the outcome of The Game would be and those predictions are included as well. So never say that we don’t hold our writers accountable for their predictions! You can check out our full preseason predictions in the link below.

Land-Grant Holy Land Staff’s Score and Storyline Predictions for The Game!