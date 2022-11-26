OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Michigan Wolverine

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!
This is it. Ohio State fans have had Nov. 26 circled on their calendars since the last time these two teams met in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes’ entire offseason of work and has led to this moment. The coaching staff has been changed around, and the faces on the field have largely changed, but this is every bit a revenge game for Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud and this current crop of talent. Both of these teams are off to an 11-0 start, but none of that will matter if you can’t come away victorious in The Game.
Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.
If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and film studies, they are there, too.
Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!
