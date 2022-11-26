Stick to Sports Podcast: Our favorite ❌ichigan jokes to get you ready for The Game

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast series, Stick to Sports, will be unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Tia Johnston and Matt Tamanini, will (of course) talk Ohio State football, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games, whether that’s pop culture, social media trends— you name it.

After a hiatus in 2021, Matt and Tia are back to tell a new round of their favorite ❌ichigan jokes. It doesn’t really matter if they make logical sense or not, it only matters if they are petty and funny.

They also talk about Tia’s nervous game-watching habits, how annoying it is for beat writers to tweet what happens in a game when people are watching on a 30-second delay, and how Tia’s husband being good at his job is saving dogs, but costing a lot of money!

Connect with Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

Connect with Tia Johnston

Twitter: @tiajohnston_