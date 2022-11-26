 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. TTUN game

The only Ohio State game day podcast you need. 

By Matt Tamanini
Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (-8) vs. No. 3 TTUN | over/under 55.5

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 26 12 noon ET
Location: Columbus, Ohio
TV: FOX
Online: Sling TV
Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will host their No. 3 rivals today in a game that has more storylines than most New York Times Best Sellers. From a Big Ten Championship Game berth to a spot in the College Football Playoff; from trash-talking coaches to which team is really tough, a lot is on the line today.

In the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast, we run you through everything you need to know in order to be the most informed Buckeye fan possible.

Matt’s Game Prediction: Ohio State 41-17

C.J. Stroud: 22-for-29, 400+ passing yards, 5 TD
Receiving TDs: Harrison- 2; Egbuka, Fleming, Stover- 1 apiece

