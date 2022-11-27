LGHL Uncut Podcast: McMahon, Mikulášiková, McGuff on beating North Alabama

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team played their final game in a run of three-straight home games. It was the Scarlet and Gray’s final tune-up before Wednesday’s game against No. 10 Louisville Cardinals.

In the 105-67 win, forwards Cotie McMahon and Rebeka Mikulášiková led Ohio State in scoring, causing issues all day against the Lions. After the game, both forwards talked with the media to discuss a wide range of topics.

Mikulášiková discussed withstanding the Lions' energetic first quarter where they stayed within eight points of the Buckeyes going into the second quarter. McMahon talked about adjustments the team needed to make against North Alabama guard/forward Skyler Gill and reacting to the drama surrounding the Las Vegas Invitational and the Indiana Hoosiers’ experience. Plus, McMahon’s views about fans who don’t take women’s basketball seriously.

Following the players, head coach Kevin McGuff discussed the same issues playing North Alabama early, adjustments the team made, the big play of freshman McMahon, reaching personal NCAA best 20 points, and an updated status on injured starting guard Jacy Sheldon.

That and more on the latest edition of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut.”

