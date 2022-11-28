Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Pain

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Welp. It has happened again. Ohio State was dominated at home against their biggest rival, the first time OSU has lost The Game at home since 2000, as Ryan Day now falls to 1-2 against the Buckeyes’ biggest rival. There are really no excuses for this one. Michigan came in with a better game plan and simply out-classed Ohio State on its home field. There are lots of reasons why this happened, and Gene and Josh are back to pick up the pieces as well as talk about what’s next for the program.

“Hangout in the Holy Land” will be posting two episodes per week during the regular season, with an episode before and after each Ohio State game to give you all the preview and recap content you may need. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Gene:

Twitter: @Gene_Ross23

Connect with Josh

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye