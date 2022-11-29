Big Ten stat leaders at the end of the regular season

Ohio State’s Big Ten title hopes came crashing down on Saturday in its 45-23 loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes were 11-0 heading into The Game, but suspect play-calling, poor execution and general sloppiness across the board led to a second-straight loss for Ryan Day against his team’s biggest rival. Ohio State’s season isn’t completely over yet, as they are still alive for a spot in the CFP or at minimum a Rose Bowl appearance, but it was definitely not the ending to the year that we were all looking for.

Let’s take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after the final week of the regular season.

Passing Yards

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 3,340 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 3,124 Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland - 2,787

Passing Touchdowns

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 37 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 22 Sean Clifford, Penn State - 22

Passing Efficiency

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 176.2 J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 153.2 Casey Thompson, Nebraska - 150.1

Rushing Yards

Chase Brown, Illinois - 1,643 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 1,594 Blake Corum, Michigan - 1,463

(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 817 — 11th)

Rushing Touchdowns

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 19 Blake Corum, Michigan - 18 Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 13

Yards Per Carry (min. 100 attempts)

Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 6.5 Nicholas Singleton, Penn State - 6.3 Blake Corum, Michigan - 5.9

Receiving Yards

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 1,199 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 1,157 Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 1,043

Receiving Touchdowns

Charlie Jones, Purdue / Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 12 Trey Palmer, Nebraska / Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 9 Payne Durham, Purdue - 8

Receptions

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 97 Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 69 / Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 72 Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 71

Total Tackles

Cal Haladay, Michigan State - 120 Jack Campbell, Iowa - 117 Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State - 112

Tackles for Loss

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 15.5 Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois / Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois - 13.0 Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State - 12.0

Sacks

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 11.0 Mike Morris, Michigan - 7.5 Abdul Carter, Penn State / Deontae Craig, Iowa - 6.5

(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr./Jack Sawyer - 4.5 — T-12th)

Interceptions

Sydney Brown, Illinois - 6 John Torchio, Wisconsin - 5 Three players tied with 4

(Ohio State’s leader: Tanner McCalister - 3 — T-6th)

Team Stats - Scoring Offense

Ohio State - 44.5 PPG Michigan - 39.8 PPG Penn State - 35.8 PPG

Team Stats - Scoring Defense

Illinois - 12.3 PPG allowed Michigan - 12.7 PPG allowed Minnesota - 13.3 PPG allowed

(Ohio State - 19.3 PPG allowed — 6th)

Team Stats - Total Offense

Ohio State - 492.7 YPG Michigan - 459.1 YPG Penn State - 432.4 YPG

Team Stats - Total Defense

Michigan - 262.2 YPG allowed Illinois - 263.8 YPG allowed Iowa - 277.9 YPG allowed

(Ohio State - 303.9 YPG allowed — 5th)