Big Ten stat leaders at the end of the regular season

Ohio State’s Big Ten title hopes came crashing down on Saturday in its 45-23 loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes were 11-0 heading into The Game, but suspect play-calling, poor execution and general sloppiness across the board led to a second-straight loss for Ryan Day against his team’s biggest rival. Ohio State’s season isn’t completely over yet, as they are still alive for a spot in the CFP or at minimum a Rose Bowl appearance, but it was definitely not the ending to the year that we were all looking for.
Let’s take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after the final week of the regular season.
Passing Yards
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 3,340
- Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 3,124
- Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland - 2,787
Passing Touchdowns
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 37
- Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 22
- Sean Clifford, Penn State - 22
Passing Efficiency
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 176.2
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 153.2
- Casey Thompson, Nebraska - 150.1
Rushing Yards
- Chase Brown, Illinois - 1,643
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 1,594
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 1,463
(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 817 — 11th)
Rushing Touchdowns
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 19
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 18
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 13
Yards Per Carry (min. 100 attempts)
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 6.5
- Nicholas Singleton, Penn State - 6.3
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 5.9
Receiving Yards
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 1,199
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 1,157
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 1,043
Receiving Touchdowns
- Charlie Jones, Purdue / Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 12
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska / Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 9
- Payne Durham, Purdue - 8
Receptions
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 97
- Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 69 / Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 72
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 71
Total Tackles
- Cal Haladay, Michigan State - 120
- Jack Campbell, Iowa - 117
- Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State - 112
Tackles for Loss
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 15.5
- Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois / Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois - 13.0
- Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State - 12.0
Sacks
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 11.0
- Mike Morris, Michigan - 7.5
- Abdul Carter, Penn State / Deontae Craig, Iowa - 6.5
(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr./Jack Sawyer - 4.5 — T-12th)
Interceptions
- Sydney Brown, Illinois - 6
- John Torchio, Wisconsin - 5
- Three players tied with 4
(Ohio State’s leader: Tanner McCalister - 3 — T-6th)
Team Stats - Scoring Offense
- Ohio State - 44.5 PPG
- Michigan - 39.8 PPG
- Penn State - 35.8 PPG
Team Stats - Scoring Defense
- Illinois - 12.3 PPG allowed
- Michigan - 12.7 PPG allowed
- Minnesota - 13.3 PPG allowed
(Ohio State - 19.3 PPG allowed — 6th)
Team Stats - Total Offense
- Ohio State - 492.7 YPG
- Michigan - 459.1 YPG
- Penn State - 432.4 YPG
Team Stats - Total Defense
- Michigan - 262.2 YPG allowed
- Illinois - 263.8 YPG allowed
- Iowa - 277.9 YPG allowed
(Ohio State - 303.9 YPG allowed — 5th)
