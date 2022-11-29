 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Big Ten stat leaders at the end of the regular season

The regular season has come to an end, and these are the guys who finished atop the conference.

By Gene Ross
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Michigan at Ohio State Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State’s Big Ten title hopes came crashing down on Saturday in its 45-23 loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes were 11-0 heading into The Game, but suspect play-calling, poor execution and general sloppiness across the board led to a second-straight loss for Ryan Day against his team’s biggest rival. Ohio State’s season isn’t completely over yet, as they are still alive for a spot in the CFP or at minimum a Rose Bowl appearance, but it was definitely not the ending to the year that we were all looking for.

Let’s take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after the final week of the regular season.

Passing Yards

  1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 3,340
  2. Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 3,124
  3. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland - 2,787

Passing Touchdowns

  1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 37
  2. Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 22
  3. Sean Clifford, Penn State - 22

Passing Efficiency

  1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 176.2
  2. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 153.2
  3. Casey Thompson, Nebraska - 150.1

Rushing Yards

  1. Chase Brown, Illinois - 1,643
  2. Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 1,594
  3. Blake Corum, Michigan - 1,463

(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 817 — 11th)

Rushing Touchdowns

  1. Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 19
  2. Blake Corum, Michigan - 18
  3. Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 13

Yards Per Carry (min. 100 attempts)

  1. Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 6.5
  2. Nicholas Singleton, Penn State - 6.3
  3. Blake Corum, Michigan - 5.9

Receiving Yards

  1. Charlie Jones, Purdue - 1,199
  2. Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 1,157
  3. Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 1,043

Receiving Touchdowns

  1. Charlie Jones, Purdue / Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 12
  2. Trey Palmer, Nebraska / Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 9
  3. Payne Durham, Purdue - 8

Receptions

  1. Charlie Jones, Purdue - 97
  2. Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 69 / Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 72
  3. Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 71

Total Tackles

  1. Cal Haladay, Michigan State - 120
  2. Jack Campbell, Iowa - 117
  3. Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State - 112

Tackles for Loss

  1. Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 15.5
  2. Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois / Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois - 13.0
  3. Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State - 12.0

Sacks

  1. Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 11.0
  2. Mike Morris, Michigan - 7.5
  3. Abdul Carter, Penn State / Deontae Craig, Iowa - 6.5

(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr./Jack Sawyer - 4.5 — T-12th)

Interceptions

  1. Sydney Brown, Illinois - 6
  2. John Torchio, Wisconsin - 5
  3. Three players tied with 4

(Ohio State’s leader: Tanner McCalister - 3 — T-6th)

Team Stats - Scoring Offense

  1. Ohio State - 44.5 PPG
  2. Michigan - 39.8 PPG
  3. Penn State - 35.8 PPG

Team Stats - Scoring Defense

  1. Illinois - 12.3 PPG allowed
  2. Michigan - 12.7 PPG allowed
  3. Minnesota - 13.3 PPG allowed

(Ohio State - 19.3 PPG allowed — 6th)

Team Stats - Total Offense

  1. Ohio State - 492.7 YPG
  2. Michigan - 459.1 YPG
  3. Penn State - 432.4 YPG

Team Stats - Total Defense

  1. Michigan - 262.2 YPG allowed
  2. Illinois - 263.8 YPG allowed
  3. Iowa - 277.9 YPG allowed

(Ohio State - 303.9 YPG allowed — 5th)

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...