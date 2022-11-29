College Football Playoff rankings: How to watch Tuesday night’s Championship Week announcement

Well this weekend certainly didn’t go as planned for the Ohio State Buckeyes, but you already know that. With an embarrassing loss to the Michigan Wolverines, Ryan Day’s squad will now miss out on the first two of their self-stated goals of beating their rivals and winning the Big Tne Championship.

However, they are still alive for the third and (arguably) most important goal on their annual to-do list, winning the College Football Playoff. While OSU no longer controls its own destiny in terms of the national title, they are still very much alive and their scenarios to making the CFP are pretty simple.

When the College Football Playoff Committee reveals its penultimate 2022 rankings tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, if Ohio State is No. 5 in the rankings, they probably just need a loss from one of the two teams immediately ahead of them. If the Buckeyes are somehow at No. 6 inexplicably behind Alabama, then things will be more difficult, requiring both teams to lose. However, that scenario seems unlikely.

So, if the USC Trojans lose to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, the Buckeyes are almost certainly in. If the TCU Horned Frogs lose to the Kansas State Wildcats in the Big 12 Title Game, OSU is probably in.

Not only does DraftKings Sportsbook still give the Buckeyes the third best odds to win the national title, ESPN’s Playoff Predictor still has Ohio State at an 88% chance to make the CFP.

Things are about to get interesting after a wild Rivalry Week pic.twitter.com/yyjT5PQvme — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 27, 2022

At this point, both Georgia and Michigan are essentially guaranteed spots in the final four, so, based on how things shake out tonight, there is still plenty to play for for the Scarlet and Gray, whether all of their fans are looking forward to that possibility or not.

When will the CFP rankings be revealed and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Georgia: -155

Michigan: +290

Ohio State: +1000

TCU: +1200

USC: +1200

Alabama: +3000

Matt’s Rankings Prediction:

No. 1: Georgia

No. 2: Michigan

No. 3: USC

No. 4: TCU

—-

No. 5 Ohio State

No. 6 Alabama

