Ohio State working to flip four-star DE

Ohio State football is in a dark spot following the second loss in a row to Michigan. While many around Buckeye Nation express their opinions on the current and future state of the football program, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes’ coaching staff are working to continue to improve on this current season. Additionally, they are also working towards building on the future.

Despite the results, Saturday was still a huge recruiting day for Ohio State. The Buckeyes played host to many priority targets that the team is still hoping to add to the program, and the atmosphere in ‘The Shoe was still like none other. While many of the Ohio State headlines will focus on what Saturday’s loss means for this program moving forward, the Buckeyes will continue to make the recruiting headlines — which should be more positive than any of the others.

Mickens visits Ohio State, de-commits from LSU

As mentioned above, Ohio State lost in the box score Saturday, but there were still plenty of recruiting wins this weekend. One of the many recruits to visit the Buckeyes this past weekend was 2023 four-star defensive end Joshua Mickens. Saturday’s visit was of the official capacity, and was Mickens’ second visit to Columbus in three weeks. This seemed to spell good news for Ohio State, but there was one big obstacle in the way of getting him to play college football in Columbus — he was committed to LSU.

It appears despite the end results Saturday for the Buckeyes, Mickens’ visit went as well as possible, as the blue-chip prospect announced his de-commitment from LSU after committing to the Tigers this summer.

The announcement of Micken’s re-opening his recruitment, following the Ohio State visit, is far from coincidental. One day following his visit, Ohio State became the favorites to land the four-star DE. Both Steve Wiltfong and Bill Kurelic submitted Crystal Ball predictions for him to flip to Ohio State on Sunday.

Ohio State certainly now appears to be the front-runners in his recruitment, but he has not yet announced a commitment to the Buckeyes. This could soon come to fruition, but there is no speculation on when a commitment announcement will happen. He did take an official visit to North Carolina prior to his commitment to LSU, and he may want to make a return visit with the program before making any kind of decision, but Ohio State has to like where they sit.

With all the talk surrounding Ryan Day, his ability to recruit has never been in question, and stealing Mickens from LSU would be another testament to this.

Mickens is the No. 18 DE in the country and is the No. 138 overall prospect. He is also the No. 2 recruit out of Indiana.

Quick Hits

More Ohio State recruits that were able to make the trek to Columbus Saturday took to Twitter to show off how their visits went.

2024 four-star LB Kristopher Jones (Stafford, VA / Mountain View)

Had a Great time this weekend in Columbus Thank you to all the coaches and staff for having me #GoBucks #BuckeyesNation #DevelopedHere @TAscension pic.twitter.com/bDdUh6q1bf — Kristopher C Jones (@bigkris4422) November 28, 2022

2026 WR Malachi Toney (Fort Lauderdale, FL / American Heritage)