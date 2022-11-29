LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holtmann, Buckeyes preview Big Ten-ACC Challenge vs. Duke

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

The now-ranked No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes are flying to Durham on Wednesday to face the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils in a rematch of last season's Big Ten-ACC Challenge that was played in Columbus. Exactly one year ago to the day, the top-ranked Blue Devils held a 13-point lead at halftime but faltered in the second half, losing to E.J. Liddell, Zed Key, and the gang, 71-66. The students rushed the court in a frenzy as Coach K went out a loser in his final B1G-ACC challenge game.

The rosters are drastically different and Duke has a new coach in Jon Scheyer, but the two teams are facing off again tomorrow night, except this time the showdown is in Durham. On Tuesday afternoon, freshman guard Bruce Thornton, senior guard Sean McNeil, and head coach Chris Holtmann met with the media to preview the matchup.

Thornton and McNeil spent a considerable amount of time discussing Duke’s size and elite rebounding, but both players expressed confidence in their chances of winning this tough road game. Holtmann also gave Scheyer and the Blue Devils copious amounts of credit for their performance to this point, and said that Duke’s rebounding is a huge concern for his team.

