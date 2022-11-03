Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Hevynne Bristow

It’s less than two weeks before the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team starts their Big Ten title defense season. So far this preseason, Land-Grant Holy Land’s previewed players throughout the team roster.

Next up is Hevynne Bristow. The guard enters the third season in scarlet, sticking around the program after multiple teammates in a similar situation left Ohio State in the offseason. Where does the Academic All-B1G fit into the team for the upcoming campaign?

Name: Hevynne Bristow

Position: Guard

Class: Senior

High School: Brooklyn Community of Arts and Media

2021-22 Stats: 3.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, .367 FG%, .333 3FG%, .750 FT%

Last Season

When starting point guard Madison Greene suffered a season-ending knee injury before the season even started, head coach Kevin McGuff had a decision to make. McGuff had different ways he could go but went with experience in choosing upperclassman Bristow to start the year against Bucknell University.

In 15 minutes, Bristow scored six points and added five rebounds in a lopsided 71-48 win to start the year. That was the last game Bristow started in the season, with McGuff going with sophomore, and fellow member of New York’s five boroughs, Kateri Poole.

That didn’t mean Bristow didn’t see the court. In 10 additional appearances, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged 8.2 minutes per game. After the conference schedule began, McGuff lowered Bristow’s minutes, ending the season with 3.2 points.

After the season ended, Poole and two other Buckeyes entered the transfer portal. Even though Bristow didn’t get close to matching the minutes she played in her first collegiate spot at Providence, she stayed with Ohio State for her first of potentially three remaining years of NCAA eligibility (if she opts to use the extra year awarded to athletes who played during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic).

What to Expect

Bristow can compete defensively, using the 6-foot-1 guard size to her advantage for rebounding and blocking. While the sample size at Ohio State hasn’t been large, Bristow played 29 games, with three starts, for Providence when she entered the college ranks.

With Providence, Bristow had 64 rebounds in only 261 minutes played, with eight blocks on top of that. Offensively though, Bristow isn’t the type of guard that Buckeye fans are likely to see on the court, aka a shooter.

Through three seasons, Bristow has three attempts from beyond the arc, all coming last season. Maybe it’s a sign of an area that the OSU Scholar-Athlete is working to improve to gain minutes.

Prediction

The Buckeyes are stacked at the guard position. Greene returns, plus two First Team All-B1G players in Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell. Also, Rikki Harris and freshman duo Mya Perry and Kaia Henderson, along with transfer Emma Shumate.

Bristow is likely to continue where she left off last year, as an important locker-room piece. See anything about the Scarlet & Gray across social media, and anything fun the team is doing there’s Bristow in the middle of it. The senior represents the spirit of this team who really seem to get along and like being around each other.

Highlights

Bristow (3) makes a smooth no-look pass to Sheldon in transition in Monday’s 118-33 exhibition victory over Notre Dame College.

