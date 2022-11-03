Bucketheads Podcast: Big Ten men’s basketball preview

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

The guys start this week’s show by discussing what Ohio State did well and what they did not do well during this week’s exhibition game against the Chaminade Silverswords. Chris Holtmann was not overly pleased about his team’s effort — especially on the glass — despite his team winning by 44 points. Will adding Justice Sueing and Gene Brown to the mix improve their rebounding numbers by all that much? They also discuss which players could get squeezed out of the main rotation when Sueing and Brown return.

Then, Justin and Connor give their best guesses on how the Big Ten conference will break down this season. Which surprise team does Connor have in his top four? Which team does Justin have missing the NCAA Tournament for just the second time since Y2K? They also guess post-season accolades such as Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Freshman of the Year.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @BucketheadsLGHL

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Connect with Justin:

Twitter: @justin_golba