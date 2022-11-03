A top edge rush target in the 2023 class sheds light on decision timeline

It’s pretty clear that Ohio State is doing their last heavy lifting in the 2023 recruiting class along the defensive line with just a few spots up for grabs. Now set with interior guys in this cycle after the commitment of Kayden McDonald on Monday, all eyes are on the defensive end position and the big three of Damon Wilson, Keon Keeley and Matayo Uiagalelei. Each has long been in the thick of things, but time is starting to run down on their uncommitted statuses with the December signing period getting closer.

The Buckeyes, thanks to position coach Larry Johnson, are in solid position with all three of the top talents, but odds are Ohio State isn’t going to land all of them. Still, with momentum riding at a steady rate for all three candidates, crunch time is on until each of them make the final call, and hopefully two or even one of these elite edge rushers pick the good guys in the end.

In this regard, the latest on Damon Wilson gives way to his recruitment coming to an end in the near future. In an interview with Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, Steve Wiltfong, Wilson talks about his upcoming visit to the Georgia versus Tennessee matchup this weekend, and how that visit will wrap up the remaining trips he has set. In addition to speaking on the three finalists of Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State, Wilson made it known that he will, “probably make it after this Georgia visit” in terms of a final decision.

With Georgia the biggest threat to Ohio State, the Buckeyes are hoping to really stay out in front here as the 247Sports Crystal Ball suggests. At any rate, at least a decision looks to be coming rather soon. If Ohio State can win this one, the Buckeyes would be adding the No. 19 player nationally and the fifth best edge rusher in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite grades. Make no mistake about it either, the play this past weekend from J.T. Tuimoloau was not only seen by Wilson, but is playing a role in why Ohio State is so highly thought of by defensive linemen.

The countdown is on for coach Johnson and the Buckeyes. To read more of what Wilson had to say in his piece with Wiltfong, read below.

Venice (Fla.) High five-star edge Damon Wilson receives jersey to play in @AABonNBC. #Georgia could get the last visit this weekend as he decides between #UGA #Alabama and #OhioState: https://t.co/VPiuooALfi — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) November 3, 2022

Quick Hits

Thanks to the recent commitment of offensive tackle Ian Moore, Ohio State’s 2024 class is starting to really take off in terms of guys who are ready to join the fold for the Buckeyes. As the class becomes the top priority following 2023, the Ohio State coaches are already all over it and doing their due diligence to stay out in front for their top targets.

While it’s not everything, yesterday Mark Pantoni took to his Twitter account and retweeted the highlight film that Illinois native Christian Bentancur posted. The No. 107 player nationally, Bentancur is the fourth ranked tight-end in the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, and with the 2024 class likely to take two at the position, Ohio State is all in on being present early and often for their top targets.

At nearly 35 offers to his name already, it’s going to be a bit before Bentancur makes the final call of his recruitment, but seeing Pantoni sharing his film clearly shows the staff is all in on him and making him a name that will be seen and heard for the long haul.