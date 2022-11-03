Ask LGHL: Is C.J. Stroud still the Heisman Trophy frontrunner?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

Question: Is C.J. Stroud still the Heisman Trophy frontrunner?

In a word, nope. This train has been coming since Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee Volunteers beat Alabama in mid-October, and there is nothing that the college football powers that be love more than an underdog-from-a-traditional-power-makes-good-out-of-nowhere story.

Now don’t get me wrong, Hooker has been great this year, and I’m not even arguing that he doesn’t deserve the Heisman more than Stroud does, but his ascendency was predetermined as soon as the Vols pulled off the upset last month. All he had to do was keep beating the middling teams on his schedule, and he would assuredly become the favorite by the time they made the trip to Athens on the first weekend of November.

Well, that weekend is now. If Hooker puts up monster numbers — even in a loss — I feel like the trophy will essentially be his. However, if he is just ok and the Dawgs lose, that should open the door for Stroud to step back in, especially if he balls out against TTUN at the end of the month.

Currently, the oddsmakers over at DraftKings Sportsbook officially have Stroud in second place by a relatively smaller margin. Hooker comes in at -110, making him the odds-on favorite, while Stroud is at +190.

That means that to make $100 on a Hooker bet, you would have to wager $110. But, a $100 bet on Stroud would net you an extra $190. That is a pretty shocking disparity, at least to me, considering how firmly Stroud had hung onto the lead for the first two months of the season.

However, when you consider the fact that USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Mitten Men running back Blake Corum are tied for third at +1500, it puts Stroud’s odds (and his ability to erase the deficit) into perspective.

For what it’s worth, Marvin Harrison Jr. is tied for 14th best odds at +15000.

