Bucketheads Podcast: The hater’s guide to Duke with Tate Frazier

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

On this week’s episode, Connor and Justin are joined by Fox Sports college basketball personality Tate Frazier to preview the Big Ten-ACC Challenge battle between No. 25 Ohio State and No. 17 Duke. Tate, who co-hosts the Titus and Tate Podcast and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, brings a unique perspective to Duke basketball.

Should Tate be hitting the panic button on his North Carolina Tar Heels, or should Duke fans be reaching for that same button? We discussed both with Tate, as well as what Chris Holtmann’s strategy should be walking into Cameron Indoor against the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the country.

Tate also tells everyone his thoughts on Coach K./ Mr. K’s absence from the Duke men’s basketball program, and his decision to keep his sixth-floor office rather than handing it off to the new coach, Jon Scheyer.

