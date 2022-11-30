Ohio State makes in-home visit to four-star OL pledge

While the sky had seemingly fallen on Saturday, Ohio State looks as if they are making a big move for a blue-chip edge defender after his weekend visit. Plus, a longtime Buckeye pass catching pledge looks to have reaffirmed his commitment to the program.

Buckeye trending for former LSU pledge

After defensive line coach Larry Johnson spent months on months in pursuit of the big three in Keon Keeley, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Damon Wilson, it seems as if the Buckeyes could be on the verge of adding a different edge defender to join the 2023 recruiting class.

247Sports’ Justin Thind, a Michigan State insider, joined both Bill Kurelic and Steve Wiltfong in forecasting 2023 four-star defensive end Joshua Mickens of Lawrence Central (IN) to land in Columbus with Ohio State.

Mickens, a former LSU pledge, is back on the market after taking his official visit to the Buckeyes campus this weekend. Ohio State had recently ramped up their efforts for Mickens with uncertainty on where things stand with the aforementioned big three.

Despite Mickens not being one of the original three that the Buckeyes locked in on, he is no slouch. The Indianapolis native currently grades in as the No. 1 player from his respective state. Mickens also falls just outside of the Top 100 prospects in the country and is among the dozen top defensive ends overall.

While things definitely look to be trending in favor of Ohio State for the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder, there is no timetable for a decision at this time.

Rogers “locked in” with Ohio State

After committing to the Buckeyes back in June, things have been relatively quiet on the recruiting front for 2023 four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers of Rolesville (NC). The Under Armour All-American pledge originally chose Ohio State over Clemson, Florida State, NC State, and North Carolina.

It’s most notably been the Wolfpack that have remain in constant contact with Rogers and outsiders seemed to be concerned with the idea of Rogers instead staying home for the next level instead of being a Buckeye. However, the Top 50 prospect made a stop in Columbus this weekend and it seems as if any concerns can be put to rest.

According to Bucknuts, Rodgers is “locked in” with Ohio State after the trip to the Buckeyes campus. The update certainly comes as a welcome sight for the fanbase and most notably, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

Rogers will join the Buckeyes in the coming months and he will bring an impressive profile with him. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder currently slots in as the 48th best prospect in the class. Rogers also ranks as the seventh highest graded pass catcher in the class and is the second best prospect from North Carolina.

Quick Hits