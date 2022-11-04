Play Like a Girl Podcast: Don’t make us choose between Uga and Smokey

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Tia and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back to the Play Like a Girl podcast! This week, Tia and Meredith are in their element, because the big game of the week is a matchup of two of the cutest mascots in the FBS, Uga and Smokey and frankly they just don’t know who to pick.

They also review how Team Cat did vs. Team Dog this week and talk about what we learned about Ohio State’s resilience in a nail-biter against Penn State last week.

Plus, the pair talk about the emerging College Football Playoff picture and marvel at the fact two teams can tie in the AP Poll.

Check out the full pod for more.

