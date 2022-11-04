Buck Off Podcast: An honest conversation about Northwestern, Ohio State’s run game, and presser bullets

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams. We take an honest look at the Northwestern program from an outsider’s perspective to get prepared for Ohio State’s matchup against the Wildcats.

To get the show started, we open with a discussion about why Northwestern is as bad as they are. Despite recently playing the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game, the Wildcats have been on a downward trajectory, including not winning in the United States for over a year. We get into how Pat Fitzgerald needs to be in a “do-or-die” mindset with the Big Ten’s transition forward and ask the question – is Fitzgerald even trying?

After that, the Buckeyes have started to give away their tendencies in the run game again with their alignment. Ryan Day was asked about it this week in his media availability, so we talk about his answer, getting into Day’s philosophies and how he needs to continue to work on being creative before he gets stagnant again.

Moving on from that, our discussion leads into the press conferences from the week in totality. We talk about Day gushing about Cade Stover, Jim Knowles getting down to business, and Sam Wiglusz representing Ohio State’s receiver room in the southeastern part of the state.

As the show moves forward, the final discussion is about the takeaways you can have from the game and what we can learn about Ohio State despite the opponent being overmatched.

To close out the show, we give our reasons Ohio State will win and score predictions.

