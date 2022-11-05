OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Northwestern Wildcat

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!
The Ohio State Buckeyes struggled through three quarters last weekend, but ultimately took care of business in a double-digit win over Penn State, which in turn has earned them the No. 2 spot in this season’s first College Football Playoff rankings. With the Nittany Lions in the rearview mirror, Ohio State will now take on Northwestern — a team they are favored over by nearly 40 points. The Buckeyes’ next few contests leading into The Game should be a lot less stressful than the one in Happy Valley.
Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.
If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and film studies, they are there, too.
Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!
Football Podcasts
- I-70 Football: A weekend full of horror
- Silver Bullets: Penn State Rewind and Northwestern Preview
- LGHL Uncut: Day, Knowles, Hartline discuss playcalling, injuries
- Hangout in the Holy Land: Northwestern preview
- Buck Off: A conversation about Northwestern, OSU’s run game, and presser bullets
Previews
- Ohio State vs. Northwestern: 2022 game preview and prediction
- Three Things To Watch from the Northwestern Wildcats
- Defensive Player to Watch: Linebacker Bryce Gallagher
- Offensive Player to Watch: Running back Evan Hull
Sports Betting
- Ohio State opens as 36.5-point favorites over Northwestern
- Week 10 National Games
- Week 10 Conference Games
Film Studies
Basketball
- Full Big Ten preview, award predictions for the 2022-23 season
- Five things we learned from Ohio State’s 101-57 victory over Chaminade
- Game Notes: No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Notre Dame College
- Big Ten men’s basketball team preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Kaia Henderson
- Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Hevynne Bristow
- Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Karla Vreš
- Who will be Ohio State men’s basketball’s most valuable player?
- Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell named on Naismith Watch List
Recruiting
- BOOOOM! 2023 four-star DL Kayden McDonald commits to Ohio State
- Four-star Georgia DL set to make his decision Monday
- Ohio State makes the cut for four-star tight end from Georgia
- 2025 Ohio quarterback to visit the Buckeyes later this month
- A top edge rush target in the 2023 class sheds light on decision timeline
- Another top targets sets visit plans, in-state prospect high on the Buckeyes
Ask LGHL
- Is C.J. Stroud still the Heisman Trophy frontrunner?
- Tell us what you think is going to happen against Northwestern on Saturday
Other Podcasts
- Bucketheads: Big Ten men’s basketball preview
- Play Like a Girl: Don’t make us choose between Uga and Smokey
- LGHL Uncut: Holtmann, Holden, Gayle, Thornton discuss win vs. Chaminade
Other Columns
- Big Ten stat leaders through Week 9
- Reviewing the Big Ten at the two-thirds mark
- What did we learn from the Penn State game?
- Ohio State’s run game is back to being incredibly predictable
- New month, new goals for the Buckeyes
- A look at Buckeyes who have played tight end under coach Ryan Day
- What Ohio State player had injury issues that hit you the hardest?
- The Big Ten is not good enough for two College Football Playoff teams
