Bold Predictions: The highest-scoring affair for the Buckeyes yet this season

Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game.

We’d love to hear your bold predictions. Either respond to us on Twitter at @Landgrant33 or leave your bold predictions in the comments.

Ohio State will top 80 points

The Buckeyes will certainly have an opportunity to blow out a conference opponent this afternoon. Northwestern is allowing almost 29 points per game (12th in the Big Ten and 83rd in the FBS) while Ohio State is scoring 49 points per game (1st in-conference, 2nd in the FBS).

While the average is a far cry from 80, the Buckeyes did drop 77 against Toledo earlier this season. The Wildcats also gave up a relative offensive explosion against Iowa last week (33 points). The question remaining is when the Buckeyes’ starters will stick around and keep dropping scores through the fourth quarter.

JT gets another touchdown

The hero of the Buckeyes’ win against Penn State, sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau has to be thirsty for another major defensive play, and possibly one which ends with him once again in the endzone. Tuimoloau scored the Buckeyes’ final touchdown against the Nittany Lions last week after he intercepted Sean Clifford to seal the win for Ohio State.

It was a breakout game for the sophomore, and one we’re all keen to see repeated.

Special teams score?

The time might be now. Northwestern’s special teams are averaging under 37 net punting yards per attempt. Admittedly, Ohio State is not doing great when it comes to the return game, averaging seven yards per attempt. However, the Buckeyes will likely be getting a lot more attempts this afternoon, which should increase the odds of success that one gets returned. Maybe. Then again, we’ve been calling for this one for literal years.

Notre Dame beats Clemson

Admittedly, my bold predictions for upsets have not gone well this season (see here and here). However, the third time might be the charm. Notre Dame is coming off a huge win over Syracuse. The Fighting Irish are also winners of five of their last six. Clemson, meanwhile, has looked vulnerable in the last couple of weeks. Plus, the game is in South Bend. The recipe might be just right for an upset.