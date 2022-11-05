Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds, more

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0) enter the final month of the regular season with a game against the hapless Northwestern Wildcats (1-7, 0-5). The next three games — against Northwestern, Indiana, and Maryland — should provide the Scarlet and Gray an opportunity to get healthy and work out any kinks before facing their rival and the postseason.

Ohio State football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Sling TV gives you even more accessibility to the Buckeyes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options, and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Ohio State’s football this season.

The Buckeyes head to Evanton, Ill. on a day that is expected to be a bit of a mess — both in terms of weather and Northwestern’s chances to win. At publication time, there will be projected wind gusts of 20-25 mph during the game and there is roughly a 25% chance of rain throughout most of the contest.

The weather, coupled with the fact that the Wildcats gave up 33 points and 393 yards — including 173 on the ground— to the offensively-challenged Iowa Hawkeyes last weekend and it could be a very big day for the OSU ground game.

The rushing unit is expected to get a bit of a boost as Miyan Williams is expected to return to the rotation following last week’s Penn State game which saw him get tangled up with the first down chain and injure his hand. While C.J. Stroud will likely still get in his share of pass attempts, expect Williams, Treveyon Henderson, Dallan Hayden, and recently re-converted running back Chip Trayanum to have plenty of chances to tote the rock today.

On offense, Northwestern enters the game with the 89th ranked offense, picking up an average of 362.6 yards per game; OSU is sixth nationally with 509.3. In recent weeks, NU has gone with redshirt freshman quarterback Brendan Sullivan who is completely 73.2% of his pass attempts, but only for 5.9 yards per attempt.

Coming into the game today, the Buckeyes are 33-1 against Northwestern in the last 50 years and it would take a completely unforeseeable upset to prevent them from leaving the Chicagoland area as anything other than 34-1.

When is the game and how can I watch it?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12 noon ET

Location: Evanston, Ill.

TV: ESPN

Online: Sling TV

Radio: 97.1 FM | 1460 AM

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Ohio State -38 | o/u 55.5

Official LGHL Prediction: Ohio State 52, Penn State 10

Matt’s Prediction: Ohio State 54, Penn State 6

Join the conversation

Below is your Ohio State vs. Northwestern GameThread. Be respectful, be kind and — as always — keep it classy, BuckeyeNation. If you like GIFs, lay ‘em on us. In all, be good fans, cheer for your teams, be cool to each other (even if somebody else isn’t) and everyone wins. Let’s finish the season strong!