Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State wins 21-7 against Northwestern in a burn the tape game

Ohio State traveled to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats in an ugly weather matchup that the Buckeyes won 21-7. Jordan Williams is joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”

To get the show started, the guys discuss why Ohio State just needs to bur the tape from this matchup and move on to next week.

In the first discussion, the guys discuss the run game struggles again for a third week in a row. The conversation moves forward to Miyan Williams’ lack of juice running the ball, and if the issues came from scheme or the execution. Then the duo gets into why it takes so long for Ryan Day to get creative with his run designs as a play-caller.

The defense played a huge game, despite giving up some run yards they came up huge multiple times. In the trenches, Ohio State had to battle and the linebackers came up with enough plays at the second level to keep Northwestern from doing anything explosive.

After that, Jordan and Chris discuss C.J. Stroud’s performance and why the grittiness was something they were excited to see. The trust the coaching staff had to let him win the game was there as always.

To conclude, the show they give their final thoughts on the performance, discuss injuries, and what’s next for the Buckeyes.

