Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State played and won a football game this weekend

Despite their worst offensive performance of the season, Ohio State defeated Northwestern on Saturday, 21-7, in a windy and rainy afternoon in Evanston. The final stats indicate the Buckeyes ran for over 200 yards, but nothing came easy on offense as C.J. Stroud completed just 10 of his 26 passes for only 76 yards with no touchdowns. The weather certainly played a factor, but Ohio State looked really unprepared and underwhelming against a Wildcats team that has now lost eight games in a row.

