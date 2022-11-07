Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Kaitlyn Costner

The start of the 2022-23 Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball season is approaching. Up and down the roster, the Scarlet & Gray have a slightly different look than last year, when they made the Sweet Sixteen on top of winning a regular season Big Ten title.

Part of that group of players from the trophy-winning campaign is up next in the Land-Grant Holy Land player preview series. Kaitlyn Costner joined Ohio State after an impressive high school and AAU career, but had trouble earning minutes in games. Does that continue this year?

Name: Kaitlyn Costner

Position: Guard

Class: Sophomore

High School: Penn-Harris Madison & Elkhart Central (Mishawaka and Elkhart, IN)

2021-22 Stats: 0.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, .273 FG%, .000 3FG%

Last Season

Overall, production wasn’t big for Costner, having a season high four points and three assists in the Buckeyes non-conference win against Norfolk State on Nov. 14. In 11 appearances and 59 minutes, Costner scored six points and added 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Costner entered the Ohio State program with a strong showing in high school basketball. Playing in Northern Indiana, just east of South Bend, Costner played for two different schools on top of AAU basketball.

At both high school stops, the guard’s teams won their sectional titles, and a divisional title with Elkhart Central. Not bad for basketball-crazy Indiana. Leaving high school, before joining the Scarlet & Gray, there was interest from other Division I schools. In Aug. 2020 Costner announced her intention to join Ohio State, but entered a tough group of guards to try to take away minutes.

What to Expect

Costner has the ability to drive to the lane and shoot from deep. Also, Costner possesses strong ball-handling skills. She can break down an opposing guard and either drive to the basket or shoot with limited space.

Unfortunately for the guard, it’s been hard to get a lot of time to see what she can do on the court. Costner scored four of her six points in the season in one game. In Monday’s exhibition win against Notre Dame College, Costner played the final 5:37 of the game, missing two shots but grabbing three rebounds in limited time.

Prediction

It’s really hard to imagine head coach Kevin McGuff giving Costner ample minutes this season. Enough playing time to analyze where Costner lands in the future of McGuff’s plans with the Buckeyes, but likely not much more.

Costner grew up in a basketball family, with her dad sitting in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. The coaching and ability is there, but will another season on the bench lead to a potential transfer?

There might be pause on that decision with guards Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell nearing the end of their NCAA careers, and sights on professional basketball.

Highlights

Here’s a video from Costner (24) and her time with MBA Select, the basketball school that her dad operates.

