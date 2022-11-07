I-70 Football Show: Severe weather and shocking results

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Welcome back to another episode of the I-70 Football Show. This past weekend was littered with weird results throughout the sport, as three of the top six teams lost on Saturday, including Alabama falling in overtime to LSU. The weirdness extended to the Big Ten, as Ohio State survived a wind storm that featured sustained winds of 30mph and gusts of wind recorded up to 80 mph to beat Northwestern, 21-7. The Buckeyes wanted nothing to do with this game ,and their energy and effort were lackluster throughout. On a weekend where multiple teams lost their shot at reaching the playoffs, a win is a win.

Speaking of winning, Wisconsin keeps winning under interim head coach Jim Leonhard, as he brings his record to 3-1 since taking charge of the Badgers’ program with a win over Maryland. Iowa has gotten back to its winning ways and found an offense along the way, scoring 33 and 24 points in back-to-back weeks without a defensive touchdown. The consequences of Iowa having an average offense will be unbearable, as Kirk Ferentz will use it as an excuse to blame the media for questioning his offense and his son, the offensive coordinator.

Next week will be separation Saturday for the Big Ten West, which currently has Illinois at the top at 7-2 with a 4-2 conference record. After Illinois, there is a four-team tie for second place, with Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue and Minnesota all sitting at 3-3 in the conference. Illinois plays Purdue while Iowa and Wisconsin play. A loss will knock at least one team out of the running for the West. An Illinois win, and they will all but secure the division and a trip to Indianapolis to face the winner of the Ohio State-Michigan game.

In their weekly pit stops, Dante is disappointed in Anthony Davis — again — as he only shot the ball two times in the second half of the Laker’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jordan talks about the wild weekend in which Clemson and Alabama were all but eliminated from College Football Playoff contention.

