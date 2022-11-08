Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Mya Perry

For head coach Kevin McGuff and the Ohio State women’s basketball team, it had been a tough couple of years until last season’s title-winning year. NCAA violations led to no postseason basketball and transfers of multiple starting-caliber players not too long ago. Now, after winning a Big Ten regular season title and making a Sweet Sixteen run, a strong Buckeyes team is back.

Even during program difficulties, the next player in the Land-Grant Holy Land player preview series knew where she wanted to play. Mya Perry is a local basketball star who came up big to lift her high school to history. Now, Perry brings her game to Ohio State.

Name: Mya Perry

Position: Guard

Class: Freshman

High School: Reynoldsburg Summit (Reynoldsburg, Ohio)

Last Season

Unlike freshmen Cotie McMahon and Kaia Henderson, Perry opted to complete her final year of high school basketball, and it paid dividends. The high school star from Reynoldsburg led the Raiders to their first state title after the school made the semi-finals three times.

In that title game, Perry came up big. Down 10 points with the third quarter coming to a close, the guard went on a run to put Reynoldsburg back into the game. Perry went on a 5-0 run, ending the game with 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals, leading the team in takeaways.

Because of that run, Perry and the Raiders pushed the game to overtime before pulling away to a 63-56 title win. It wasn’t only a game for Perry, it was an entire season. The 5-foot-9 guard earned First Team All-Ohio honors.

What to Expect

Perry is a physical guard who can do everything head coach Kevin McGuff needs in a guard. Someone who’s high intensity can force turnovers in his pressing defense, shoot effectively from deep and have the capability to charge to the basket and dish to her teammates.

Watching Perry is similar to watching fellow guard Jacy Sheldon play. In terms of the physicality, Perry doesn't go down easily, taking impact when going into the lane and creating chances to get to the line.

In Monday’s 118-33 exhibition win over Notre Dame College, Perry shot once in 4:07 on the court, but grabbed two rebounds in her first game donning an Ohio State jersey.

Prediction

Similar to fellow freshman guard Henderson, it doesn’t seem likely that Perry gets a lot of meaningful minutes on the court. She’s playing behind a unanimous First Team All-B1G guard in Sheldon, a potential WNBA draft pick in Taylor Mikesell and veteran college guards Madison Greene and Rikki Harris.

Also, transfer Emma Shumate, another Central Ohio standout, received almost 20 minutes in Monday’s exhibition, showing that McGuff favors her over Perry or Henderson.

There’s a chance that Perry can surprise people, but will have to show it in practice and make the most of whatever minutes she gets in the non-conference schedule against smaller schools that visit Columbus.

Highlights

Watch Perry (4) playing AAU basketball. The guard shows strong ability in all the boxes needing ticked to make it at the NCAA level.

