Big Ten stat leaders through Week 10

Ohio State didn’t exactly have the greatest statistical day in its 21-7 win over Northwestern, so did the rest of the conference get a chance to catch up? The Buckeyes have just three regular season games remaining, including of course the highly anticipated finale against Michigan at Ohio Stadium. How does Ohio State stack up with the rest of the Big Ten at this late juncture? Plus, where does C.J. Stroud sit in the Heisman conversation after a less-than-stellar afternoon in the elements?

Let’s take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after Week 10.

Passing Yards

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 2,453 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 2,438 Connor Bazelak, Indiana - 2,099

Passing Touchdowns

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 29 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 17 Sean Clifford, Penn State - 16

Passing Efficiency

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 185.8 J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 158.3 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 151.2

Rushing Yards

Chase Brown, Illinois - 1,344 Blake Corum, Michigan - 1,187 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 1,083

(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 636 — 9th)

Rushing Touchdowns

Blake Corum, Michigan - 16 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 15 Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 12

Yards Per Carry (min. 50 attempts)

Donovan Edward, Michigan - 6.7 Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 6.2 Roman Hemby, Maryland - 6.2

Receiving Yards

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 944 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 834 Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 819 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 794

Receiving Touchdowns

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 10 Charlie Jones, Purdue - 9 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 7

Receptions

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 83 Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 61 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 53

Total Tackles

Jack Campbell, Iowa - 88 Bryce Gallagher, Northwestern - 86 Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State - 85

Tackles for Loss

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 12.5 Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois - 12.0 Mike Morris, Michigan - 11.0

(Ohio State’s leader: Tommy Eichenberg - 8.0 — 8th)

Sacks

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 8.0 Mike Morris, Michigan - 7.5 Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State / Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois - 5.5

(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 4.5 — 7th)

Interceptions

John Torchio, Wisconsin - 5 Kendal Smith, Illinois / Sydney Brown, Illinois - 4 Nine players tied with 3, including Tanner McCalister

Team Stats - Scoring Offense

Ohio State - 45.8 PPG Michigan - 42.2 PPG Penn State - 34.4 PPG

Team Stats - Scoring Defense

Illinois - 10.4 PPG allowed Michigan - 12.1 PPG allowed Minnesota - 14.2 PPG allowed

(Ohio State - 15.8 PPG allowed — 5th)

Team Stats - Total Offense

Ohio State - 484.1 YPG Michigan - 465.7 YPG Penn State - 436.7

Team Stats - Total Defense

Illinois - 232.2 YPG allowed Michigan - 242.2 YPG allowed Iowa - 264.4 YPG allowed

(Ohio State - 271.8 YPG allowed — 4th)

BONUS - Updated Heisman Odds at midseason:

C.J. Stroud, QB Ohio State: +180 Hendon Hooker, QB Tenneesee: +280 Caleb Williams, QB USC: +700 Blake Corum, RB Michigan: +750 Bo Nix, QB Oregon: +800 Drake Maye, QB UNC: +1200 Stetson Bennett IV, QB Georgia: +1600 Jayden Daniels, QB LSU: +1800 Bryce Young, QB Alabama: +3000 Max Duggan, QB TCU: +4000

