Big Ten stat leaders through Week 10

Ohio State didn’t exactly have the greatest statistical day in its 21-7 win over Northwestern, so did the rest of the conference get a chance to catch up? The Buckeyes have just three regular season games remaining, including of course the highly anticipated finale against Michigan at Ohio Stadium. How does Ohio State stack up with the rest of the Big Ten at this late juncture? Plus, where does C.J. Stroud sit in the Heisman conversation after a less-than-stellar afternoon in the elements?
Let’s take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after Week 10.
Passing Yards
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 2,453
- Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 2,438
- Connor Bazelak, Indiana - 2,099
Passing Touchdowns
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 29
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 17
- Sean Clifford, Penn State - 16
Passing Efficiency
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 185.8
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 158.3
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 151.2
Rushing Yards
- Chase Brown, Illinois - 1,344
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 1,187
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 1,083
(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 636 — 9th)
Rushing Touchdowns
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 16
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 15
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 12
Yards Per Carry (min. 50 attempts)
- Donovan Edward, Michigan - 6.7
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 6.2
- Roman Hemby, Maryland - 6.2
Receiving Yards
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 944
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 834
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 819
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 794
Receiving Touchdowns
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 10
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 9
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 7
Receptions
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 83
- Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 61
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 53
Total Tackles
- Jack Campbell, Iowa - 88
- Bryce Gallagher, Northwestern - 86
- Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State - 85
Tackles for Loss
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 12.5
- Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois - 12.0
- Mike Morris, Michigan - 11.0
(Ohio State’s leader: Tommy Eichenberg - 8.0 — 8th)
Sacks
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 8.0
- Mike Morris, Michigan - 7.5
- Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State / Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois - 5.5
(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 4.5 — 7th)
Interceptions
- John Torchio, Wisconsin - 5
- Kendal Smith, Illinois / Sydney Brown, Illinois - 4
- Nine players tied with 3, including Tanner McCalister
Team Stats - Scoring Offense
- Ohio State - 45.8 PPG
- Michigan - 42.2 PPG
- Penn State - 34.4 PPG
Team Stats - Scoring Defense
- Illinois - 10.4 PPG allowed
- Michigan - 12.1 PPG allowed
- Minnesota - 14.2 PPG allowed
(Ohio State - 15.8 PPG allowed — 5th)
Team Stats - Total Offense
- Ohio State - 484.1 YPG
- Michigan - 465.7 YPG
- Penn State - 436.7
Team Stats - Total Defense
- Illinois - 232.2 YPG allowed
- Michigan - 242.2 YPG allowed
- Iowa - 264.4 YPG allowed
(Ohio State - 271.8 YPG allowed — 4th)
BONUS - Updated Heisman Odds at midseason:
All lines courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.
- C.J. Stroud, QB Ohio State: +180
- Hendon Hooker, QB Tenneesee: +280
- Caleb Williams, QB USC: +700
- Blake Corum, RB Michigan: +750
- Bo Nix, QB Oregon: +800
- Drake Maye, QB UNC: +1200
- Stetson Bennett IV, QB Georgia: +1600
- Jayden Daniels, QB LSU: +1800
- Bryce Young, QB Alabama: +3000
- Max Duggan, QB TCU: +4000
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
