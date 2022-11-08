College Football Playoff rankings: How to watch Tuesday night’s announcement

Saturday was a crazy day in college football, and not just when it comes to the weather in Evanston. The Tennessee Volunteers — who were the top-ranked team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings of the season — were beaten soundly by the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The No. 4 Clemson Tigers lost to the unranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (that win is looking better and better for the Buckeyes) and the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide were defeated by the No. 10 LSU.

With all of those losses at the top, there will surely be a ton of movement when then second round of rankings are released on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Of course, the upset losses weren’t the only weirdness to transpire last weekend. As you well know, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes played in the equivalent of one of those wind tunnels that they use to test the aerodynamics of of cars and airplanes, escaping the Chicagoland area with a 21-7 win over one-win Northwestern. Then there is the No. 5 Harbaugh Mitten Men, even though they beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 52-17, they actually trailed 17-14 at halftime; obviously the final score is what you would expect, but that doesn’t erase the weirdness of the first 30 minutes.

So, when Rece Davis and company gather again tonight for the CFP rankings reveal, undoubtedly there will be a significantly different order of teams at the top of the rankings. The major question — at least for us Buckeyes fans — is likely whether Ryan Day’s squad will hold on to the second slot, or if they will be overtaken by their rivals. Of course, ultimately, it doesn’t much matter since the two teams will meet on Nov. 26 and — assuming they are both still undefeated at the time — the winner will be a Big Ten Championship Game win away from a CFP berth.

When will the CFP rankings be revealed and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Georgia: +100

Ohio State: +200

Michigan: +800

Tennessee: +1600

Matt’s Top 4 Prediction:

No. 1: Georgia

No. 2: Ohio State

No. 3: Michigan

No. 4: TCU

