LGHL Uncut Podcast: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing, Zed Key discuss Ohio State’s opening-night win

Following Ohio State’s 91-53 victory over Robert Morris Monday night, Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing, and Zed Key spoke to the media about the win and what to expect moving forward.

Sueing and Key started, and mainly kept to the theme of “any guy on any given night.” Key said that Ohio State has several guys who can “drop 20 any night”, giving the example of Tanner Holden scoring 25 in OSU’s exhibition, followed by Sueing’s 20 on Monday night. Sueing said that playing for the first time in nearly one full calendar year was emotional for him, but once he missed two free throws early on, the nerves pretty much rolled off.

Holtmann followed and spent a god chunk of time talking about Sueing and the difference he makes on both ends of the floor. He referred to him as “one of the better rebounding wings in college basketball” and also said that “A lot of people probably forgot how good a player Justice is” after missing so much time.

Holtmann also said that, despite the Buckeyes grabbing 48 rebounds for the first time since November of 2017 (last time they played Robert Morris), his team still is not where they need to be rebounding the basketball.

