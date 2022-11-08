Update on five-star DE Damon Wilson

Ohio State once again displayed signs of struggle on the offensive side of the ball in the game at Northwestern. While the weather certainly played a roll in the low-scoring game, some of the same struggles from previous weeks once again reared their ugly heads. The Buckeyes will be hard at work this week in practice in hopes to clean things up with an upcoming bout against Indiana — one in which the Buckeyes are five-score favorites.

Many of the headlines surrounding Ohio State will focus on this current roster, but don’t expect the Buckeyes to take a break from recruiting either.

Damon Wilson visits with Georgia

Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class is close to full. With less than a handful of spots remaining, the Buckeyes are focusing on a trio of defensive ends in five-stars Damon Wilson, Keon Keeley, and Matayo Uiagalelei. At times, Ohio State has been viewed as the leader in all three of these recruitments, but the college football recruiting landscape is constantly changing, and such is the case for all three of these elite defensive ends.

Ohio State will continue to heavily recruit all three of the above talents, but one of the recruitments may soon be coming to an end. Damon Wilson has long been a name tied to the Buckeyes. He has seemingly narrowed down his contenders to Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama, with the Tide looking like the underdog. The Bulldogs and Buckeyes have gone back and forth as being viewed as the favorites to land Wilson. Ohio State has the early lead following an official visit with them on Sept. 3.

A month later, Georgia overtook the Buckeyes as favorites following an Oct. 7 official visit. Things continued to trend toward the Bulldogs until the Ohio State bye week. Buckeye head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson took the trip to Florida to visit with Wilson, and shortly after Wilson began trending towards the Buckeyes. So much so, both Bill Kurelic and Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports submitted Crystal Ball predictions for him in favor of Ohio State. Those predictions have remained intact, but much like Wilson’s entire recruitment, there was another turn.

Wilson took an unofficial visit with Georgia this past weekend for their win over Tennessee in what was one of the most electric games thus far in the college football season. Georgia’s performance on the field and the atmosphere in Athens has apparently given him much more to consider, as many are pegging Georgia as the new favorites to land him. This includes Chad Simmons of On3sports.com who said Georgia is now “the team to beat” for Wilson.

While the update certainly does not spell good news for the Buckeyes, there may be some hope left. For sometime now, it has been believed that Wilson would commit shortly after his unofficial visit to Georgia, and Wilson could very well commit in the next two weeks or so. If this were to happen, Georgia may have the upper-hand on the Buckeyes.

However, there have also been some rumblings on Wilson making one last visit to Ohio State for the Michigan game. If this comes to fruition, it would mean that despite everything he has seen from Georgia, he isn’t completely sold. A return visit to Columbus would also not guarantee a commitment to Ohio State in the future, but the team would certainly be viewed as the favorites once again.

Wilson’s recruitment will be one to watch for Buckeye Nation, but the Buckeyes again are not putting all of their eggs in one basket. The team is still heavily recruiting the aforementioned Keeley and Uiagalelei, and is still viewed as the favorites for the latter, despite an uptick in focus from USC. The Buckeyes also made the top five for 2023 four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall this past weekend.

Wilson is the No. 2 DE in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 19 overall prospect. He is also the No. 5 recruit from the talent-rich state of Florida.