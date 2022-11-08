Be thankful this season for this limited edition Thanksgiving Parade Brutus bobblehead

Despite our incessant whining and complaining, we Buckeye fans have a lot to be thankful for and our friends at FOCO — one of the most beloved creators of officially licensed merch in the world — are giving us yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.

On Tuesday, FOCO released a collection of Thanksgiving Day Parade bobbleheads featuring some of the most beloved mascots across college and professional sports, including the best damn mascot in the land, Brutus Buckeye. The figure, which stands 7-inches tall, features a giant balloon Brutus with scarlet and gray fans holding onto the ropes keeping him from flying off into the Manhattan streets, which you can see on the bobblehead’s background.

There are only 222 of these figures available, so act now and get yours for $80; I can think of no better Thanksgiving centerpiece than a Brutus Buckeye bobblehead.

This isn’t the first holiday-themed Ohio State bobblehead that FOCO has released. Last month, to celebrate Halloween, the company released a “Phantom of the Opera-themed bobblehead featuring our boy Brutus in a picture-perfect Spooky Season costume. Also, as over the summer, FOCO released very snazzy Brutus Buckeye Bighead.

In addition, FOCO just released a pair of bobbleheads to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium. One features Brutus, while the other shows Woody Hayes strutting above The Horseshoe. Also, OSU great Chris Olave got his own Gate Series bobblehead joining fellow former Buckeye greats Chase Young, Justin Fields, Cameron Heyward, Carlos Hyde, Joey Bosa, and Michael Thomas who had their boobleheads released in August.

As someone with a borderline unhealthy Ohio State bobblehead/collectible addiction, I can think of no better way to celebrate the holiday season than with one (or all) of these magnificent merchandising masterpieces.