LGHL Uncut Podcast: Mikesell, McMahon, McGuff talk team victory over No. 5 Tennessee

The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team started their 2022-23 season in a big way. A night that saw the Scarlet and Gray down double-digits ended flipped, with the Buckeyes beating Tennessee for the first time in Columbus, Ohio.

After the 87-75 victory, Ohio State’s leading scorer Taylor Mikesell and dynamic freshman Cotie McMahon spoke to the media, along with head coach Kevin McGuff.

Mikesell, on top of a 25-point night, discusses how it was the defense that kept Ohio State calm as they continued to claw back against the visiting Vols. Also, the feeling of being part of a rare event in women’s college basketball — fans storming the court.

McMahon talks about shaking off first-game nerves at the start and continuing to battle as the game went on. The Dayton, Ohio forward also shares her feelings about two early fouls and how the Buckeyes are officiated sometimes.

Coach McGuff ends the media availability by praising a team victory. Also, where the team could improve, how the win went along with their game plan against a Tennessee team with the size advantage, and looking ahead to their game against Boston College on Sunday.

That and more on the latest “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut.”