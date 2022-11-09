LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Knowles on recent struggles, getting better for TTUN

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from Tuesday, Nov. 8’s afternoon football press conference that featured Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. The two coaches talked about what went wrong in the crazy weather on Saturday against Northwestern and how they are working to get better to take on their rivals at the end of the month.

At the presser, Day again declined to shed any insight on his team’s injury situation but did discuss recent issues along the offensive line. The head coach also said that while the team was focused on beating Indiana on Saturday, the Buckeyes do something to beat TTUN every day.

On the defensive side, Knowles indicated that cornerback Jordan Hancock did not play last Saturday out of an abundance of caution given his recent injury history and the less-than-ideal weather conditions.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt