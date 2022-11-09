Four-star DL from Georgia includes Ohio State as a finalist

As Ohio State found themselves slotted in as the No. 2 team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, they also secured some positive news on the recruiting trail on the defensive side of the ball as a blue-chip pass rusher include the Buckeyes in his top group. Plus, one of the very best prospects in next years class could be back on campus later this month.

Houston narrows down recruitment

Back in January, Ohio State kicked off their pursuit of 2024 four-star defensive end Eddrick Houston of Buford (GA) when they sent out an offer to the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder.

Fast forward 11 months, and the Georgia standout decided that he was finally prepared to narrow things down in his recruitment after garnering over 35 self-reported offers on his Twitter account. Now, Houston is focused on ten programs and fortunately for defensive line coach Larry Johnson, the Buckeyes are among the finalists.

Ohio State will have their hands full if they hope to bring Houston to Columbus after the conclusion of his prep career. The Buckeyes will have to outlast the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas. The next big step for both Ohio State will be getting the standout defensive end on campus and perhaps his teammate visiting later this month, which we will talk about next, is an opportunity that makes sense for both parties.

Houston currently slots just outside of the Top 50 in next years cycle as he carries the No. 55 overall prospect tag. The Buford native, who 247Sports notes primarily played Tight End as a freshman, is also graded as the No. 7 EDGE and the 10th highest graded prospect from the state of Georgia.

Bolden “looks to return” to Columbus

The teammate that we discussed as a potential visitor later this month when talking about Houston is none other than 2024 five-star safety KJ Bolden of Buford (GA). According to Bucknuts, Bolden “looks to return” for the Michigan game towards the conclusion of the month.

While it sounds like the visit may not be set it stone yet, it would be a major recruiting win for the Buckeyes if they were able to get the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder back on campus. Bolden has previous made trips to Columbus for both a visit in April and a gameday visit in September. A third trip could speak to the interest the elite defensive back has in the Buckeyes.

To put into perspective how big of a visit it would be for Ohio State, they would be welcoming the No. 2 player in the class, only behind Buckeye QB pledge Dylan Raiola, to Columbus for a major recruiting weekend against what is shaping up to be a contest between two Top 5 programs. Bolden also is penciled in as both the top graded safety and the very best prospect that the state of Georgia has to offer next year.

Quick Hits