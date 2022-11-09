Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State looks to return to form against Indiana

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

In hindsight, Ohio State’s 21-7 performance against Tennessee wasn’t all that bad considering what happened around the rest of the college football world. The Buckeyes remained undefeated on a weekend that saw the likes of Clemson, Alabama and Tennessee all take L’s while Michigan trailed at halftime to Rutgers. Ohio State now returns to the friendly confines looking to make a few tweaks as its season continues to hurtle rapidly towards a date with the Wolverines in the finale with all of its goals still on the horizon. On deck: the Indiana Hoosiers.

“Hangout in the Holy Land” will be posting two episodes per week during the regular season, with an episode before and after each Ohio State game to give you all the preview and recap content you may need. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Gene:

Twitter: @Gene_Ross23

Connect with Josh

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye