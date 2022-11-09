Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 9, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State remains No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Three Takeaways from Buckeyes latest position in College Football Playoff rankings (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Rankings Reaction: No point in Michigan debate ahead of The Game (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Big Ten stat leaders through Week 10

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Watch Ryan Day and Jim Knowles’ Tuesday afternoon press conference:

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says C.J. Stroud Has “Embraced” Running the Ball, Run Game “Isn’t Good Enough,” Ohio State Working Michigan Game “Every Day of the Year”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

What we learned from Ohio State football press conference as Indiana approaches

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes evaluate issues ahead of Indiana (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ryan Day knows the focus is on Indiana, but Ohio State’s still keeping an eye on Michigan

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Once a Buckeyes, always a Buckeye:

Immense respect to Longhorns DB and Ohio State transfer Ryan Watts for referencing the Buckeyes rival as “That Team Up North.” pic.twitter.com/5dZqCYQz04 — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) November 7, 2022

Ohio State’s defense did ‘what you got to do to win the game’ vs. Northwestern

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Why Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock was held out at Northwestern

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State not planning any offensive line changes amid rushing struggles

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Column: Two offensive improvements we need to see as Ohio State gears up for TTUN

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Looks like a great Thanksgiving table centerpiece to me.

Despite our complaining, we Buckeye fans have a lot to be thankful for, and @FOCOusa is helping us remember that.



Today, they released a limited-edition @Brutus_Buckeye Thanksgiving Day Parade bobblehead that makes a perfect holiday centerpiece! https://t.co/J5HhhAHLrH — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) November 8, 2022

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day disappointed in short-yardage failures but confident in O-Line (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Practice Report: How Buckeyes can improve running game, correct offensive issues

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

You’re Nuts: Our best and worst ‘Bold Predictions’ so far this season

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

No. 14 Buckeyes stun No. 5 Volunteers 87-75 in women’s basketball season opener

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Justice Sueing made ‘emotional’ return from injury, ready to make an impact

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Jacy Sheldon

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Mya Perry

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Volleyball: ‘A Sister Away from Home’: Gonzales, MacNeill Reminisce on Journey from Georgia to Ohio State

Patrick Kenney, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

