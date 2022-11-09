Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 9, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ohio State remains No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Three Takeaways from Buckeyes latest position in College Football Playoff rankings (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Rankings Reaction: No point in Michigan debate ahead of The Game (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Big Ten stat leaders through Week 10
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Watch Ryan Day and Jim Knowles’ Tuesday afternoon press conference:
Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says C.J. Stroud Has “Embraced” Running the Ball, Run Game “Isn’t Good Enough,” Ohio State Working Michigan Game “Every Day of the Year”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
What we learned from Ohio State football press conference as Indiana approaches
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes evaluate issues ahead of Indiana (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Ryan Day knows the focus is on Indiana, but Ohio State’s still keeping an eye on Michigan
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Once a Buckeyes, always a Buckeye:
Immense respect to Longhorns DB and Ohio State transfer Ryan Watts for referencing the Buckeyes rival as “That Team Up North.” pic.twitter.com/5dZqCYQz04— Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) November 7, 2022
Ohio State’s defense did ‘what you got to do to win the game’ vs. Northwestern
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Why Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock was held out at Northwestern
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State not planning any offensive line changes amid rushing struggles
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Column: Two offensive improvements we need to see as Ohio State gears up for TTUN
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Looks like a great Thanksgiving table centerpiece to me.
Despite our complaining, we Buckeye fans have a lot to be thankful for, and @FOCOusa is helping us remember that.— Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) November 8, 2022
Today, they released a limited-edition @Brutus_Buckeye Thanksgiving Day Parade bobblehead that makes a perfect holiday centerpiece! https://t.co/J5HhhAHLrH
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day disappointed in short-yardage failures but confident in O-Line (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Practice Report: How Buckeyes can improve running game, correct offensive issues
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
You’re Nuts: Our best and worst ‘Bold Predictions’ so far this season
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
No. 14 Buckeyes stun No. 5 Volunteers 87-75 in women’s basketball season opener
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
https://t.co/uo62sIc3Go pic.twitter.com/LQj5rpUiPJ— Thomas Costello (@1ThomasCostello) November 9, 2022
Ohio State’s Justice Sueing made ‘emotional’ return from injury, ready to make an impact
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Jacy Sheldon
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Mya Perry
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A Sister Away from Home’: Gonzales, MacNeill Reminisce on Journey from Georgia to Ohio State
Patrick Kenney, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
I reeeeeeeeally hope this turns out to be true:
Mobius will appear in #Deadpool3 and will have a big role— Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) November 8, 2022
Via: DanielRPK#MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/74w4OW0H4G
Loading comments...