Buckeyes look to be in good position for a top 2024 offensive lineman

We are less than a week removed from the regular season finale that went nowhere near as expected, and moods probably still aren’t much better. However, time isn’t stopping and the news surrounding the Buckeyes recruiting continues to roll. Reports of Brian Hartline planning to interview for the Cincinnati job started to swirl on Wednesday, and from both a recruiting and development stance, that would be a major blow to Ohio State overall.

It comes with the territory when you have success that others want to poach your top employees, but this move wouldn’t be liked by anyone with Ohio State ties considering how well Hartline has done in every aspect of his position. Taking into consideration the players he’s bringing in this current 2023 cycle, you start to worry when you think of him potentially heading to another program, and what that could mean for the class this late in the game. Still, it’s just an interview — reportedly — and nothing is set in stone right now.

On the flip side, there’s still optimism to be discussed concerning Ohio State. Though The Game didn’t go as planned, the Buckeyes, with some help mind you, are still a possible playoff team. On the recruiting front, top targets are still very much in the mix for the Buckeyes. Not all is lost, and that’s what we all need to hear after the last week.

2024 lineman pegged to Ohio State

The trenches for Ohio State right now aren’t down by any means, but when you want to talk about beating your rival who takes pride in running the ball, your linemen on both sides better be stout and up to the challenge. On the offensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes under Justin Frye were improved in comparison to last year. Not perfect, they still paved the way for one of the better offenses in the country. Moving forward, the expectation is that not only does the development continue to improve, but the recruiting as well, with that being a theme since Frye got to Columbus.

Knowing each cycle is pivotal for reloading up front, Frye will be all over the country looking to bring in the top talent at his position group. With one commit already in the fold for the 2024 class thanks to Indiana native Ian Moore, the Buckeyes are off to a solid start, but are looking to continue that trend while bringing in more of their top targets. Moore being an interior lineman, Frye can continue looking at all the positions up front. Yesterday showed a glimpse into what could be good news for his haul down the road.

Thanks to a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction in Ohio State’s favor, the Buckeyes are being linked to 2024 interior lineman, Jordan Seaton. The No. 42 player nationally, Seaton is the top ranked player at his position and the second best player from Washington D.C. for his class per the 247Sports Composite. One of the higher ranked players of any position in the class, this would be a massive addition for the Buckeyes, and a big step towards not rebuilding the offensive line, but reloading it with elite national talent.

Though the Crystal Ball isn’t a guarantee the individual making the prediction does matter. In this case, Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, Steve Wiltfong, making this submission isn’t worth looking past. With 30 offers to his name from the top programs in the country such as Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and many more, the Buckeyes look to be in great position right now, and hopefully will be able to lock this one down in the near future.

Quick Hits

Not everything on Saturday was doom and gloom. Though it wasn’t the outcome Ohio State wanted, recruits who had the opportunity to take in a game day atmosphere in Columbus came away impressed even with a loss.

Taking to his Twitter account, 2024 receiver Elijah Moore (Olney, Maryland/Good Counsel) shared that his positive vibes he had after being on campus this past weekend and what the Buckeyes did to impress him. The No. 54 receiver in the country per the 247Sports Composite, Moore does not currently hold an Ohio State offer, but does from the likes of Florida State, USC, Maryland, Kentucky, and more.