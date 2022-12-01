In Conversation Podcast: Gus Johnson tells Ohio State not to panic

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

In a very special episode of LGHL In Conversation, Matt Tamanini talks to one of the most beloved voices in all of broadcasting, FOX’s Gus Johnson. The de facto voice of the Big Ten gives advice to Buckeye fans from his perspective following Ohio State’s loss in the regular season finale last week. He also talks about what OSU would need to do in order to get a different outcome should they face Michigan for a second time in the College Football Playoffs.

Johnson also shares the very personal story behind the “World Famous” nickname that he has given Ohio State this season. Also, since there is practically no one who travels as much as Gus, he also shares some pro tips for folks traveling this holiday season, including, if you’ve seen the commercials, his love of the waffles at Hampton Inns!

Make holiday reservations at Hampton:

http://www.hamptonbyhilton.com

Connect with Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt